On March 31, 2022, the tenth anniversary Festival of Tatar cuisine “Grandmother’s recipe” was held in Yekaterinburg, dedicated to the memory of the famous Tatar culinary specialist Yunus Akhmetzyanov. The event was organized by the Regional Public Organization “Congress of Tatars (Tatars of the Urals) of the Sverdlovsk Region” and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan with the assistance of the Ministry of Education and Youth Policy of the Sverdlovsk Region, the Ministry of Agro-Industrial Complex and Food of the Sverdlovsk Region, the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, the Committee on the Commodity Market of the Administration Yekaterinburg, Culinary Association of the Sverdlovsk region.

Days of Tatar cuisine in the Sverdlovsk region were first organized on the initiative of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Ural region in 2012. Since then, they have been successfully held with the active participation of secondary specialized educational institutions of the Sverdlovsk region and the Republic of Tatarstan.

The competition was attended by students of specialized educational organizations of the Sverdlovsk region (junior nomination), as well as residents of the Sverdlovsk region (amateur nomination). The winners received diplomas and valuable prizes.

This year, a master class on cooking gourmet dishes of Tatar cuisine was held by a well-known culinary specialist, head of the Tamle Bulsyn restaurant chain of Tatar cuisine, author and presenter of the “Temle Bulsyn” column on the Tatarstan – Novy Vek TV channel, President of the International Association of Tatar National Cuisine and culture, Honored Worker of the Republic of Tatarstan in the field of service and life Rezida Khusainova.

The jury, headed by the President of the Culinary Association of the Sverdlovsk Region, Lyubov Putyasheva, included professional culinary experts.

According to the results, the winner of the festival became the Yekaterinburg College of Economics and Technology.