 Master class on the topic “Tatar ornament” was held in Novokuznetsk

On April 3, in the Room of the National Life of the Tatar Autonomy in Novokuznetsk, members of the Nur group Shakirova Zokhrya and Nurieva Fanzia held a master class on the topic “Tatar ornament”. The event was organized for primary school girls. The participants decorated the apron with an appliqué with a Tatar ornament.

Also, the participants were introduced to the traditions of the Tatar people, played the national Tatar game “Tybeteika”, where the headdress is passed in a circle to the Tatar dance music. The one on whom the music has stopped puts on a skullcap and dances.

After the end of the master class, a tea party was organized for the children. Many thanks to the organizers and participants for the master class and for the preservation of Tatar traditions!

 

