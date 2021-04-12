Minnikhanov: Celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam is ahead

The congress of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan will be successful. Here the results of the work of the RB of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan for the last four years will be discussed, and the work of the mufti will be assessed. This was stated by the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov at the VIII Congress of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, which is taking place at the site of the Kazan Expo exhibition center.“Four years have passed since the last congress. Now we will discuss what has been done over the past four years, ”the head of the republic said.

Minnikhanov noted that despite the difficulties, including those associated with the coronavirus pandemic, “the republic is moving forward.” “But there is a lot of work ahead. In this work, I would like to thank Vladimir Putin, he provides support, “- said the President of the Republic of Tatarstan. “Ahead is the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam, we have big plans. Work is underway to revive the language. The World Congress of Tatars and the Religious Board of Muslims are working closely on this topic, ”Minnikhanov emphasized. “I hope that the congress will be successful. It is necessary to assess the work of the mufti. We will carry out all the planned work together, ”he summed up.

On the agenda of the VIII Congress – elections of the mufti of Tatarstan and the chief kazy of Tatarstan, as well as the first deputy mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan, as previously reported by IA “Tatar-inform”.