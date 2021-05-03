MNGOO of Tatar culture “Vatan (Fatherland)” implements the ethnocultural project “Samotlor Gathers Friends”

The local Nizhnevartovsk city public organization of Tatar culture “Vatan” (Fatherland) “with the assistance of the municipal budgetary institution” Center of National Cultures “is implementing the ethnocultural project” Samotlor Gathers Friends “.

These days, master classes on folk singing and making a female headdress “Kalfak” were held with the participation of soloists of the Tatar ensemble “Vatan” and representatives of the older generation – carriers of traditional Tatar culture.

Everyone, regardless of age, can get acquainted with the national song culture, traditional types of handicrafts and crafts. Conducting master classes will help realize the creative potential of the personality of the project participants, identify and support talented original performers.

The project is being implemented at the expense of the Grant of the Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra.