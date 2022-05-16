Mordovia is preparing for the XII All-Russian rural Sabantuy

On May 13, Chairman of the Republican Government Vladimir Sidorov held a meeting on the preparation and holding of the XII All-Russian Rural Sabantuy.

In early July, a large-scale celebration will take place on the territory of the Lyambirsky district. On July 1, in the village of Lyambir, a festive concert of creative groups of Tatarstan will be held, on July 2, the main festive events will continue in the village of Aksenovo.

It should be noted that the organizers are preparing a bright and rich cultural and sports program, where each participant will find entertainment for every taste.

At the meeting, issues of improvement, security, accommodation of guests, preparation of souvenirs, work of exhibition, trading floors and food outlets were discussed in detail.

Vladimir Sidorov, who is the co-chair of the organizing committee of the XII All-Russian Rural Sabantuy, stressed the need for accurate calculations when organizing catering work in order to avoid queues.

Delivery of guests and participants of Sabantuy will be carried out from Saransk (from the Likhachev public transport stop) to the territory of the holiday in Aksenov. Buses are scheduled to depart from 8:00 to 19:00 with an interval of 15 minutes.

Volunteers will help guests and participants during the celebration. In total, it is planned to attract 350 volunteers, and today those who wish can apply to participate in the Sabantuy.

Vladimir Sidorov instructed to begin the installation of numerous facilities at the site in Aksenov in the near future: “There are only 49 days left before the holiday, during which time we need to do a lot of work.”

The Prime Minister of the Regional Cabinet also noted that field meetings would be regularly held at the venue of Sabantuy.