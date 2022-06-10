National holiday Sabantuy in Novosibirsk held 

Sabantuy holiday is loved by people of different nationalities, for its scope, fun, national pastries, hospitality, as well as for good gifts.

This year, long-awaited guests from the Buinsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan came to Sabantuy. A large delegation of artists and officials (and there were quite a few of them – 108 people) prepared a bright concert program with interesting surprises: games and competitions, exhibitions and national treats!

Sabantuy’s program was extensive and everyone could find something of interest: a fight with bags on a log, the national wrestling “Koresh”, arm wrestling and kettlebell lifting competitions, master classes in tying scarves, painting Tatar gingerbread and creating beaded jewelry, children’s an animation platform with games and prizes, a Tatar exhibition, a sales fair, the Miss Sabantuy 2022 contest, as well as many, many songs and dances performed by groups from the Republic of Tatarstan, cities of the Siberian region and the Novosibirsk region.

Everyone especially remembered the artists from the Republic of Tatarstan – Munir Rakhmaev and Renat Khairullin. The holiday was supposed to end at 18.00, but ended an hour later. The audience didn’t want to leave. Everyone enjoyed the holiday very much.