National patterns to the face

On April 3, a master class by fashion designer Elmira Vasilyar was held in the library of the Tatar Cultural Center. She demonstrated to the audience the technique of painting with acrylic paints on fabric.

The participants of the master class received the skills of applying traditional Tatar national patterns to the fabric. According to one of the participants, it was interesting to compare the painting technique with traditional Tatar embroidery. She noted that painting with paints requires a certain skill and skill of the artist.

The master class was organized by members of the Moscow branch of the World Public Organization of Tatar Women “Ak Kalfak”, who also took an active part in it.