On May 21, on the territory    the All-Russian action “Night of Museums 2022”    held 

A joint project between the Center for Siberian-Tatar Culture of the city of Tobolsk and the structural subdivision of the Tobolsk Historical and Architectural Museum-Reserve took place in the museum complex “Palace of the Viceroy”.
On the festive day, the guests got acquainted with the culture of the Siberian Tatars. A separate number was the master class “Boz Ozatu”, organized by the specialist of the center, seeing off the ice, making a small doll from scraps.
The event has been attended by over 200 people