On May 28, Tyumen will host the XXV scientific and practical conference “Suleimanov Readings-2022”.

The organizers of the conference are:

Committee for Nationalities of the Tyumen Region

Department of Education and Science of the Tyumen Region

SAUK Tyumen region “Tyumen Regional Scientific Library named after D.I. Mendeleev”

Regional public organization national-cultural autonomy of Siberian Tatars and Tatars of the Tyumen region

Local public organization “National-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the city of Tyumen” Seber Tatarlar “(Siberian Tatars)

MAUK Tyumen “Center of Tatar Culture”

The event will be held on May 28, 2022 using multimedia and sound equipment on the basis of the State Autonomous Cultural Institution of the Tyumen Region “Tyumen Regional Scientific Library named after Dmitry Ivanovich Mendeleev”.

Conference goals:

exchange of experience of scientists, teachers and public figures in the field of modern research on the preservation and development of the Siberian-Tatar language

approbation of scientific research through their public discussion, exchange of opinions

publication of scientific developments.

The conference will be organized at the Tyumen Regional Scientific Library. D. I. Mendeleev.

Also, during the conference, a book and illustrative exhibition “Siberian Tatars: past and present”, works of scientists, specialists in language, history, culture and works of B.V. Suleimanov, Siberian Tatar poets and writers, books from the library fund are planned.