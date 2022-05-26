The city of Yoshkar-Ola hosted the V International Dance Festival-Competition “Shoma Bas”

In the city of Yoshkar-Ola of the Republic of Mari El, the V International Dance Festival-Competition “Shoma Bas” was held.

This year the festival was dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia and the 25th anniversary of the Republican Center of Tatar Culture of the Republic of Mari El.

The choreographic group “Al Chachak” of the Atninsk Children’s Art School, headed by Aliya Abdullina, took part in the competition. Having successfully performed in the nominations “Folk Dance” and “Stylization of Folk Dance”, the choreographic group “Al Chachak” was awarded the 1st degree laureate diploma in these two nominations.

Bariev Bulat Maratovich, teacher of the Atninsk children’s art school, participating in the nomination “Folk dance”, became the owner of the diploma of the Laureate of the 1st degree.