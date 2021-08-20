Options for developing a strategy to preserve the historical memory of the Tatars discussed in Astrakhan

These days Astrakhan was paid a working visit by the chairman of the RPO “Society of Tatar Regional Studies” of the Republic of Tatarstan, Head of the Committee of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars for work with Tatar regional studies, Professor A.A. Burkhanov.

The program of the working trip included an excursion around the Tatar Sloboda in the center of the city together with public activists and residents of the settlement.

During the meeting with the residents of the Tatar settlement and representatives of the urban intelligentsia, keen on the history and local history of the Tatars in Astrakhan, options for developing a strategy for preserving the historical memory of the Tatars and objects in the Astrakhan region, as well as creating a cultural center in the area were discussed.