The memory of Hero-poet Musa Jalil will be honored in St. Petersburg

August 25, 2021 marks the 77th anniversary of the death of Musa Jalil, a Tatar poet, Hero of the Soviet Union, Lenin Prize laureate.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region traditionally holds the Memorial Day of the legendary Tatar poet.

On August 25 at 12.00 at the monument to Musa Jalil (at the address: St. Petersburg, Gavanskaya St., house 18), a commemorative event will take place, reading poetry and laying flowers at the monument to the poet-warrior. Musa Jalil’s daughter, Luciya Musaevna Jalilova, will take part in the event.

We invite everyone to take part in the event and honor the memory of the legendary poet-hero.

The monument to the Tatar poet and Hero of the Soviet Union Musa Jalil was opened in St. Petersburg on May 19, 2011 and is a gift of the Republic of Tatarstan to St. Petersburg. The place was not chosen by chance: during the Great Patriotic War Musa Jalil near Leningrad on the Leningrad and Volkhov fronts served as a war correspondent for the Otvaga newspaper with the rank of senior political instructor, in 1942 he was captured, then in a concentration camp. Once in the Volga-Tatar Legion Idel-Ural, he became a member of an underground organization.

The feat of Musa Jalil and his associates is an example of loyalty to the military oath and civic duty. In 1956, the poet was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for exceptional fortitude and courage shown in the fight against the German fascist invaders. In 1957 Musa Jalil was awarded the title of laureate of the Lenin Prize for the cycle of poems “Moabit Notebook”, written in captivity.