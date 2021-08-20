The new polylingual boarding school “Adymnar” has been solemnly opened in the village of Aktanysh

The new polylingual boarding school “Adymnar” has been solemnly opened in Aktanysh village today. The ceremony was attended by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, as well as the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev.

Rustam Minnikhanov thanked the builders for the work done and noted that the school was built with high quality and delivered on time.

“We pin great hopes on the Aktanysh region. We hope that the Adymnar complex will work successfully. All conditions have been created here for the study and development of our children, ”the head of the republic is quoted by his press service.

Mintimer Shaimiev reminded that Adymnar-Aktanysh is already the fourth polylingual complex in the Republic of Tatarstan. Prior to that, facilities were opened in Kazan and Yelabuga. The concept of the complex assumes training in Russian, Tatar and English. In the coming years, two more such educational institutions should appear in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The new school is designed for 462 pupils. The structure of the complex consists of a multilingual school and preschool education in the framework of network interaction with preschool institutions No. 3 and 6. Pupils from the 5th to the 11th grade will be able to study Arabic and Turkish.

In addition, a full-day school will open on the basis of the boarding school. For its implementation, there are digital laboratories, workshops, sports and choreographic halls, an assembly hall, and a modern information center.