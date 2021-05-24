Petersburg hosted the opening of the interregional exhibition “One Hundred Years Together. Kazan – St. Petersburg transit “

On May 21, the St. Petersburg House of Nationalities opened the interregional exhibition “One Hundred Years Together. Kazan – St. Petersburg transit “, within the framework of the artistic project of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan” Our Republic “, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

Tatarstan is one of the most multinational territories of Russia – representatives of 173 nationalities live here in peace and harmony.

The jubilee exhibition “Our Republic” is designed to show the diversity of the cultural wealth of Tatarstan. The geography of the participants is impressive: from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to St. Petersburg and from Cherepovets to Simferopol.

Still lifes, portraits, genre compositions – the exhibition included 100 paintings, graphic and applied works, at the exhibition

All 100 paintings participating in the project have a format of 100×100 centimeters, which is very symbolic in the year of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR; more than 70 works are presented at the exhibition in the St. Petersburg House of Nationalities.

This exhibition has already been seen in Moscow, Kazan, Cheboksary, Samara and five cities and towns of the Republic of Tatarstan, including the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan.

Artists from Tatarstan came to the grand opening of the exhibition in St. Petersburg: Chairman of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Shiabiev, members of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan Ilnur Bakirov, Viktor Timofeev, Elena Ostraya, Eduard Khaliullin.

Among the participants from the cultural capital: the official representative of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg Ildus Vakhitov, members of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan Sania Bakhtiyarova, Robert Myth, Azat Galimov, Tatiana Lushnikova, Alim Nyrov, Roman Abdullin and others.