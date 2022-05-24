Presentation of the book “Prophet Muhammad: a great man, always and today”

An event dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria was held at the Tatar Cultural Center of St. Petersburg.

Chairman of the CRO of the Religious Board of Muslims of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, a postgraduate student of the Oriental Faculty of St. Petersburg State University, as well as a postgraduate student of the Russian State Pedagogical University. A.I. Herzen Damir Khusainov spoke about the program for celebrating this great event in Russia. Those present with great interest watched the film, which introduces the history of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgars.

Then there was the presentation of the book by Farida Nazmeyeva and Vinera Abdullina “Prophet Muhammad: a great man, always and today.” During her speech, the author Nazmeeva spoke about why famous writers, poets, historians admired the Prophet Muhammad and left evidence of the deepest reverence for this great man.