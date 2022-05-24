Siberian Sabantuy will be held in the Novosibirsk region

Novosibirsk of all nationalities love Sabantuy for its scope and fun, national games, competitions for adults and children, exciting fights of belt wrestlers – masters of the Tatar koresh, master classes, exhibitions, concerts and amazingly delicious national Tatar treats!

This year, long-awaited guests from the Buinsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan are coming to Sabantuy. A large delegation of artists and officials intends to surprise the people of Novosibirsk, the Buins have prepared a bright concert program with interesting surprises! A guest star from the Republic of Tatarstan, Munir Rakhmaev, is one of the most outrageous Tatar pop artists.

The small town of Buinsk – its area is only 7 km2 – was founded in 1683, it is exactly 210 years older than Novosibirsk. Despite its modest size, Buinsk has a lot of attractions that its residents will be happy to tell you about!

The program of the Siberian Sabantuy, which will take place on June 5, includes the following events: a costume procession, a spectacular creative dance prologue, sack fights on a log, the national Tatar-Bashkir wrestling “Koresh”, arm wrestling and kettlebell lifting competitions, master classes in crafts and cooking, the contest “Miss Sabantuy – 2022”, many, many songs and dances performed by groups from the Republic of Tatarstan, the cities of the Siberian region and the Novosibirsk region, and also: a children’s animation playground with games and prizes, a photo zone and a sales fair, live communication with enthusiastic people and hot fragrant pilaf!

Organizers of the holiday: the Ministry of Culture of the Novosibirsk Region, the City Hall of Novosibirsk, the Novosibirsk Regional Tatar Cultural Center, the Regional Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of the Novosibirsk Region, the Administration of the Buinsky Municipal District of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the World Congress of Tatars, the Federal National Cultural Autonomy of Tatars , Administration of PKiO “Birch Grove”, DNA them. G. Zavolokina.