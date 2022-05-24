The authors of the book “Shadows of the Kasimov Khanate” the prize awarded

The creative collective of the project “Shadows of the Kasimov Khanate” has been awarded the prizes of the Chairman of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia-Islamic World”, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov.

The award ceremony took place in Kazan during the solemn celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria.

The award was presented by Farit Mukhametshin, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group.

Rushan Abbyasov, Renat Abyanov, Marat Safarov and Ilshat Salakhutdinov were awarded “for the creation of the photo album “Shadows of the Kasimov Khanate”, which contributed to the enhancement and dissemination of knowledge about the everyday life of the Tatars, their relationship with their neighbors, and the surviving monuments of spiritual and material culture.”

As part of the research project, in addition to publishing the book, the authors held more than a dozen presentations, open lectures, exhibitions dedicated to the history and modern life of the Tatars of the Ryazan region – the space where a special medieval formation was located – the Kasimov Khanate.

In February 2021, the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan hosted a meeting of the authors with the readers of the book, with the scientific community of Tatarstan.