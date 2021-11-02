Preserving national identity: a round table will be held in Chuvashia on the topic of preserving native languages ​​and national unity

Tomorrow, November 2, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev will go on a working visit to the Chuvash Republic, where he will take part in a round table on the topic of preserving native languages ​​and national unity. The event will take place within the walls of the Community House with. Tokayevo of the Komsomolsk region.

The program of the working trip also includes a visit to the Central Mosque the village Urmaevo and inspection of the grave of the Honored Worker of Culture of the Chuvash Republic and the Republic of Tatarstan Ferit Abdullovich Gibatdinov, who died on July 7, 2020 after a serious illness at the age of 61.