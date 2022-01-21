Putin congratulated Shaimiev on his anniversary: ​​“You were not afraid of difficulties, you firmly followed your convictions and principles”

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the first President of Tatarstan, State Advisor Mintimer Shaimiev on his 85th birthday:

“Dear Mintimer Sharipovich!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 85th anniversary.

Your activities, your whole life are connected with your native Tatarstan by close, blood ties. Everyone who had a chance to work or meet with you invariably notes your exceptional professional and human qualities, wisdom and simplicity, goodwill and ability to conduct a dialogue.

Leading the republic in a critical era, you were not afraid of difficulties, firmly followed your convictions and principles, and at the same time set an example of balanced, constructive approaches to resolving the most complex, acute problems. A huge creative contribution to the socio-economic development of the region, to the preservation of its cultural and spiritual traditions has earned you truly the highest public authority and recognition throughout our vast country. And your projects aimed at the revival of Christian and Muslim monuments, without exaggeration, have become visible symbols of strengthening the values ​​of peace and harmony, which Tatarstan is famous for.

I wish you and your loved ones health and all the best,” the text of the telegram says.