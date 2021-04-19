 Reporting concert of the «Nur» song and dance collective took place in Novokuznetsk

tatruen
On April 17, 2021, on the stage of the Mayakovsky Palace of Culture, a reporting concert of the «Nur» song and dance group of the Public Organization Local National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars in Novokuznetsk took place.

The program of the concert was extraordinary. Immersing   viewer in the atmosphere of memories, looking into the depths of the soul, and, suddenly, with a spark of joy, a bright smile, inviting them to join the general chorus, singing the song “Min yaratam sine, Tatarstan”! Each number was unique! Tatar folk songs and dances, poems, a scene “Tatars Tatars-Tatars” were performed on the stage.

Many thanks to the head of the team Gainutdinova Galsina, huge gratitude to the wonderful close-knit team, for the concert, for the excellent creative work, for the energy, good mood.

 

