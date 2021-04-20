The XI International Competition of Reciters named after V.I. G. Tukai

From February 24 to April 16, 2021, the XI International Competition of Reciters named after G. Tukai was held in the Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan.

This year, the theme of the competition was: “Suy gomerne, suy halykny, suy halyknyk danyasyn” – Gabdulla Tukay / “Love life, people and their world” – Gabdulla Tukay

The organizers of the contest were the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Union of Theater Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Federal National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars.

The jury of the competition included outstanding figures of the theatrical sphere of the Republic of Tatarstan. Jury Chairman – Honored Artist of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, Chief Director of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamala – Farid Bikchantaev.

The participants of the competition were pupils of grades 1-11 of secondary schools and gymnasiums of the Russian Federation, students of professional educational institutions.

This year, about 500 readers took part in the competition, of which 148 people from 15 regions of the Russian Federation – the Republic of Bashkortostan, Buryatia, Mordovia, Mari El, Udmurtia, Chuvashia; Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Perm regions; Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Kirov, Ulyanovsk, Penza and Sverdlovsk regions.

REFERENCE

International Contest of Reciters. G. Tukai has been held since 2011. Since 2016, the competition has acquired international status and is widely known outside the Republic of Tatarstan and Russia. This is a social project aimed at preserving the national heritage, promoting the Tatar language, developing modern national poetry, educating a person on the best examples of national culture and supporting children’s and youth creativity.

On April 16, at the House of Actor named after M. Salimzhanov, a gala concert of the XI International Competition of Readers named after G. Tukai was held, at which the winners of the competition were announced.