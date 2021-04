Tukay street to appear in the capital of Kazakhstan

Tukay street to appear in the capital of Kazakhstan

The street in Nur-Sultan will be named after the famous Tatar poet. This was announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Head of the state informed Rustam Minnikhanov about the decision to assign one of the streets of the city of Nur-Sultan the name of an outstanding representative of the Tatar people, the famous poet Gabdulla Tukai,” the message says.