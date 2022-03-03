Rustam Minnikhanov was congratulated on the anniversary by the Tatars of Uzbekistan

On March 1, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov celebrated his 65th birthday. Our compatriots living in different countries of the world and regions of Russia, leaders and activists of Tatar public organizations congratulated the Tatar leader on the holiday of life. They emphasize that they see Rustam Nurgalievich as the President of the Tatar people and express gratitude for the work done. This is evidenced by telegrams and congratulatory letters received by the World Congress of Tatars.

Rim Giniyatullin, Chairman of the Council of Aksakals of the Public Cultural and Educational Center of the Tatars of Uzbekistan, congratulated the President on the remarkable anniversary

“Dear Rustam Nurgalievich! Please accept the most sincere congratulations from our compatriots living in Uzbekistan.

For 12 years you have been governing Tatarstan with honor and dignity, with equal treatment of all those living in the republic, doing everything possible to improve the life of Tatarstan residents, preserve and develop the language and culture of our people.

We wish you good health, long years of service for the benefit of Russia and Tatarstan.

On behalf of our compatriots and countrymen,

living in the Republic of Uzbekistan