The Gallery “Khazine” invites to exhibitions of famous artists

Until March 31, Kazan citizens and guests of the city can visit the Khazine National Art Gallery of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan, located on the territory of the Kazan Kremlin, for free.

The gallery exhibits the works of Baki Urmanche and Kharis Yakupov, there are several exhibitions – arts and crafts by the master Sofia Kuzminykh, Vakil Shaikhetdinov for the 70th anniversary of the artist, as well as Vladimir Nesterenko “Artistic Anarchism” for the 75th anniversary of the artist, the press service of the museum reports. On March 3, another exhibition will open – dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Abrek Abzgildin.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00, on Thursday – from 11:00 to 20:00, Monday is a day off.