Tatar folklore ensemble “Ak Kaen” will celebrate its 50th anniversary

On April 30, 2021, a solemn event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Tatar folklore ensemble “Ak Kaen” will be held in the recreation center of the village of Staroye Ermakovo. The beginning is at 19.00. This ensemble is the only folk Tatar folk ensemble in the Samara region, which has been defending the title of folk for 32 years. The “Ak Kaen” ensemble with its soulful songs, sparkling dances, meaningful compositions, bright stage costumes was able to win the recognition and love of the audience not only in Kamyshlinsky district, but also far beyond its borders. this group represents the Tatar culture of the Samara region in many interregional and All-Russian competitions and festivals.

