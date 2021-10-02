Tatar music and literary evenings are held in Bashkortostan

The delegation, which includes Tatar writers and artists, holds meetings with compatriots in the regions of Russia. So, today the Tatar intelligentsia, headed by the deputy head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars for work with Tatar public associations in the regions of the Russian Federation, Mars Tukaev, arrived in the city of Tuymazy.

The guests were met at the Tatar Cultural Center. A delegation from Tatarstan laid flowers at the monument to the great poet G. Tukai. Also in the village of Tyumenyak we got acquainted with the museum complex “Babai utary”.

The delegation of Tatarstan met with representatives of the Tatar community of Belebeevsky, Bakalinsky, Buzdyaksky, Ermekeyevsky, Sharansky, Tuimazinsky districts, the cities of Tuimazy and Oktyabrsky. Mars Tukayev, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars for work with Tatar public associations in the regions of the Russian Federation, spoke to compatriots. He greeted those gathered in the hall on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev and spoke about the work done by the Tatar Congress.

At the event, the writers presented their work, raised the issues of preserving the language and national traditions. The meeting was accompanied by songs performed by artists of the Kazan City Philharmonic. The most active representatives of Tatar public organizations were presented with awards from the World Congress of Tatars.