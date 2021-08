Don judoka from Bataysk Niyaz Ilyasov took the third place at the Olympics. He competed in the weight category up to 100 kg.

Ilyasov defeated an opponent from Georgia Varlam Liparteliani.

Niyaz Ilyasov was born in 1995. A judoka with Tatar roots grew up in Bataysk. He has already won bronze at the World Judo Championships in Baku in 2018 and silver at the World Championships in Tokyo in 2019.