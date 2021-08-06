In the village of Kunashak, Chelyabinsk region, a meeting was held for the participants of the project “Yaz chyachyakllyare”

Two of the brightest and most interesting stages of our new project “Yaz chәchәklәre” took place in the village of Kunashak, Chelyabinsk region.

The long-awaited meeting with our young Tatar girls on the hospitable Kunashak land will be remembered by everyone for a long time.

As part of the local history stage, the participants visited the historical museum of the village and laid flowers in memory of those who went to the front during the Great Patriotic War.

And then, another educational contest was waiting for girls – Village, in which our Yaz chәchәklәre collected forest herbs and spoke about their useful properties, learned how to properly harvest and knit birch brooms for a bath, sang songs, and danced around white birches.

Tired, but satisfied, our Tatar girls went to the banks of Lake Chebakul, where they bathed a lot, swam in healing water after a hot day, and then all together tasted delicious, rich fish soup and drank Tatar tea from a samovar with mouth-watering Chack Chak and Tatar pastries!