The Chairman of National Council took part in planting apple trees on the territory of the Muslim Mosque

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Chuvashia, visited the Muslima mosque in the village of Shygyrdan and took part in planting apple trees on the territory of the religious organization. Also, chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims of Russia Albir Hazrat Krganov.

As the chairman of the National Council noted, the tradition of planting apple trees originates in the Tatar villages of the Republic of Buryatia. In 1952, immigrants came from Tatarstan to the small village of Ust-Kyakhta, Kyakhta region. They brought with them apple tree saplings – “almagachlar” and planted a beautiful apple orchard in the village. At present, the Tatar Cultural Center and the Almagachlar Museum of Tatar Life are working here.

Starting today, young apple tree saplings will decorate the territory of the Muslima mosque at the Shygyrdan village of the Chuvash Republic.

Also, today Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in the iftar, where our compatriots living in this territory gathered.