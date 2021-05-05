The publishing house “Khuzur” launches an electronic format of books

The official online store of the Khuzur Publishing House has a long-awaited update: now books can be purchased not only in paper, but also in electronic version. At the moment, several books are already available, for example, “Kalam Sharif. Translation of meanings “in pdf format. The catalog will expand. The book in pdf format is sent to the e-mail of the buyer immediately after payment. Finding a catalog of digital books is easy, for this you need:

– go to the store website huzurshop.ru

– on the Main page, click on the “E-books” banner.

For 8 years of work, the Khuzur Publishing House has published more than 700 thousand copies of theological, historical, scientific literature in Arabic, Russian, Tatar and Old Tatar languages. Each publication is subject to mandatory verification by the expert council of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan.