Tomorrow, May 5, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev will leave for a working visit to the Chuvash Republic. Here the Vice-Premier of the Republic of Tatarstan will take part in the ceremony of awarding the winners and laureates of the children’s competition of munajats performers. The solemn event will take place within the walls of the Muslim Mosque.

