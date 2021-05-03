The National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan has launched a website for a light-kinetic installation with five Tatar alphabets

On the occasion of the 135th anniversary of the birth of Gabdulla Tukai, the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan has launched a website for a dynamic light kinetic installation – http://kitaphane.tatar.

The dynamic light kinetic installation is the main object of the entrance area of ​​the National Library. It is dedicated to the history of Tatar writing and consists of 287 letters of the five alphabets of the Tatar language: ancient Türkic runes, Uighur writing, alphabets based on Arabic, Latin and Cyrillic graphics. The elements of the installation are in constant motion, take on different shapes and colors. During the tour, visitors can use the interactive option to include individual letters to explore them in more detail.

The authors of the object are Robert Khasanov, Ilya Fainberg, Lyudmila Zabruskova and Yulia Turanova. This site contains detailed information about the object and the history of Tatar writing – it is presented in Tatar, Russian and English.