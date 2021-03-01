The  exhibition dedicated to the 115th anniversary of M. Jalil and 110th anniversary of  N.  Zhiganov will open at the Khazine gallery

The year 2021 is marked by significant anniversaries of two historical figures: the 115th anniversary of the birth of the hero poet Musa Jalil and the 110th anniversary of the outstanding composer Nazib Zhiganov.

The exhibition “Commonwealth of Souls” is dedicated to the creative partnership of the Tatar poet, Hero of the Soviet Union, Lenin Prize Laureate Musa Jalil and the Soviet Tatar composer, People’s Artist of the USSR, the first chairman of the Union of Composers of Tatarstan, creator and organizer of the Kazan State Conservatory, Nazib Zhiganov.

The main idea of ​​the exhibition is to acquaint the viewer with M. Jalil’s creative activities related to the history of the republic’s musical culture. As head of the literary section of the Tatar Opera Studio at the Moscow State Conservatory, Jalil is directly involved in the creation of the Tatar Opera and Ballet Theater, which today rightly bears his name.

One of the most important sections of the exposition is dedicated to the creative union of Musa Jalil with the composer Nazib Zhiganov, who was at the origin of the national Tatar opera. The result of this tandem was the creation of two operas: “Ildar” – one of the first Soviet operas about the Great Patriotic War and “Altynchech” – the first national work with a fairy-tale epic plot, awarded the State Prize. In the post-war period N. Zhiganov dedicated the operas “The Poet” and “Jalil” to the hero who gave his homeland his songs and life, where M. Jalil himself became the main character about courage and heroism.

Cooperation between Zhiganov and Jalil turned out to be very fruitful and strengthened the personal friendship of two outstanding figures of Tatar art. Recalling Jalil of those days, N. Zhiganov wrote: “… I will never forget the days of our joint work on the opera“ Altynchech ”. They often would sit up until the morning, arguing, trying to find the best solution to this or that scene … It was interesting and joyful to work with him – he was very fond of, felt good music and understood its great importance for the development of the culture of the people. ”

At the exhibition, paintings and graphic works are supplemented with archival photographs, documents and personal items of famous personalities. Also, at the exposition posters and sketches of scenery for the operas “Altynchech”, “Jalil” and dramatic performances “Conscience has no options” by Tufan Minullin, “Day X” by Diaz Valeev, “Immortal Song” by Riza Ishmurat will be presented. Exhibits for the exhibition were given by KARBDT after V. I. Kachalov, Tomsk State Academic Theater after G. Kamal, TAGTOiB after M. Jalil, the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan, the N. Zhiganov Museum-Apartment, the Scientific Library of the Kazan Federal University.

The opening ceremony will feature artists of the Kazan City Philharmonic: Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Aydar Gabdinov, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Gulshat Imamieva, laureate of international competitions Rustem Nasybullin.