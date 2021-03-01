Zonal stages of the festival “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” have started  in the districts  of Tatarstan

In the districts of Tatarstan, the zonal stages of the XXI annual open youth television festival of pop art of the Republic of Tatarstan “Sozvezdie-Yoldyzlyk” have started. This year, a large festival movement, which is held under the patronage of President of the Republic of Tatarstan and under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, is dedicated to the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity.

The zonal stages of the festival traditionally begin from the south-east of the republic. From 26 to 28 February, the struggle for the right to reach the final of “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” will unfold in Bavly, on the site of the Palace of Culture named after M. Jalil. Creative youth from Almetyevsky, Aznakaevsky, Bugulminsky, Leninogorsky, Yutazinsky and Bavlinsky districts of the republic will come here to win. It is expected that about 1,000 young talents will take part in the zonal stage of the competition in Bavly.

This year, such names as world champion and three-time European champion in ballroom dancing Arsen Agamalyan and deputy head of the folk dance department of the Moscow State Institute of Culture Evgeny Kuznetsov were added to the jury, headed by People’s Artist of Russia and Tatarstan Zilya Sungatullina. Honorary members of the jury will not only evaluate the contestants, but also give master classes for the participants and take part in the round tables of the festival Contestants will demonstrate their talents in the following nominations: “Vocal Solo”, “Vocal Ensembles”, “Choreography”, “Conference”, “Best Music to a Song”, “Best Song Text”, “Best Video Clip”.

All events will be held in accordance with sanitary standards, without participation of spectators.

We remind you that the zonal stages of the festival will also take place: March 2-3 – in Zainsk; March 6-7 in Aktanysh; March 9-10 in N. Chelny; March 13-14 – in Cheremshan; March 16-18 in the village. Shapsha of the Vysokogorsky region; March 20-21 – in Rybnaya Sloboda; March 24-25 – in Apastovo; March 27-28 in Zelenodolsk.

Bavly, Rybnaya Sloboda and Apastovo will be added to the traditional geographic zones where qualifying rounds are held, the organizing committee of the festival movement said.

On February 25, a creative meeting with stage masters took place in the Alekseevsky district of the republic. The participants were presented by: Honored Artist of Tatarstan and the Republic of Crimea, laureate of the Government of the Russian Federation in the field of culture, general producer of the festival “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” Dmitry Tumanov; artistic directors of the “Road from the City” dance theater Lilia and Airat Bagautdinov; senior vocal teacher at the Institute of Theater Arts I. Kabzon, laureate of international festivals Vladimir Shnitko and graduate of RITI (GITIS), host of the festival “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” Marina Yaselskaya.

We remind you that the superfinal of the festival “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” is planned to be held at KSK KFU UNICS on April 17-21. The gala concert will take place on April 22. The final gala concert, where the name of the Grand Prix winner of the festival will be known, will be organized on April 29 at the Piramida cultural and entertainment complex.