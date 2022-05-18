The Moscow Tatar Theater presented the play “Four Grooms  of Dilyafruz”

The performance of the Moscow Tatar Theater “Dilyafruz” based on the play by the famous Tatar playwright Tufan Minullin “Four grooms [for] Dilyafruz” was held at the Tatar Cultural Center. Through the efforts of the artists, the story of Tatar village life has turned into a kind of vaudeville with songs, dances and rural humor, designed for viewers who are familiar with the village theme firsthand.

The show program was attended by artists of the creative teams of the TCC, as well as the Kazan musical group “Milash” and artists of the St. Petersburg Tatar theater “Bylbyl”.