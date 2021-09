The opening of the 13th festival of national cultures took place in Verkhniy Minsk

On September 11, 2021, the opening of the 13th festival of national cultures took place in Verkhniy Minsk. The event was attended by representatives of more than 15 nationalities.

Folklore ensemble “Leissen” presented the Tatar folk song “Tala-tala”. The soloist of the ensemble Zaliya Azarova sang the song “Ezledem, Tabalmadym”.

Qualifying rounds for the Republican Festival in Grodno will be held in November.