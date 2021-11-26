The opening of the exhibition “Ancient Chistopol. Revival “

With the support of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the grand opening of the exhibition “Ancient Chistopol. Revival ”organized by the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition. He thanked the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan for organizing the next large-scale project, together with the Tatar artists of St. Petersburg, awarded the participants of the exhibition with Letters of Gratitude from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The authors of the exhibition aim to preserve the historical memory and architectural image of the ancient city of Tatarstan by means of fine arts.

More than twenty famous artists of Russia and more than twenty from Tatarstan, gathered on May 3, 2021 for an open air in the city of Chistopol, an old, merchant, low-rise and one-of-a-kind.

For 14 days, artists painted old, pre-revolutionary buildings, iconic places of the city with a long history, as well as picturesque corners of the Chistopol region of Tatarstan. By the end of the plein air, an exhibition of more than 100 paintings was formed. The opening of the final exhibition of the plein air took place on May 17 at two museum sites in Chistopol and at the Chistay Cultural Center. The exhibition was also presented in the city of Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny and Nizhnekamsk.