The opening of the personal exhibition of Rinat Khanafeev “Kaitu” took place in Kazan

In the Literary-Memorial Museum of A.M. Gorky and F.I.Shalyapin in Kazan, the opening of a personal exhibition of Rinat Khanafeev entitled “Kaitu” (“Return”) took place. The name of the exposition is symbolic. For a long time, the master of the brush lived in the Kyrgyz Republic, and recently decided to return to his native Tatarstan – a painter from Chistopol. This was preceded by the artist’s participation in the open air “Ancient Chistopol. Revival ”supported by a presidential grant.

We remind that the All-Russian art plein air Chistopol has been hosting since 2019 at the initiative of the Union of Artists of Tatarstan. For two weeks, participants in the plein air paint pictures with views of the old pre-revolutionary houses and iconic places of Chistopol, the merchant center of which has the status of a historical settlement of federal significance. “When I was invited to the open air in the city of Chistopol, I really liked it there,” the author of the exhibition shared with the correspondent of IA “Tatar-inform”. – Besides, my mother lives in Chistopol. This is my homeland. I really miss you. ” Friends jokingly call his style “integral realism”. In mathematics, an integral can be represented as an analogue of a sum for an infinite number of infinitesimal terms. Likewise, in the paintings of Rinat Khanafeev, many plots “live” at the same time, which add up to a general idea.

The artist was born in 1963 in Chistopol. Five years later, the family moved to Kyrgyzstan. There Rinat Khanafeev graduated from high school, art school, worked as a theater artist, joined the Union of Artists of Kyrgyzstan. At his first personal exhibition in Kazan, the author presented just over 40 canvases. “I want to work further, I want to be needed by my people,” he shared his plans.