The results of the conference “Languages ​​of culture in the context of historical heritage: to the 100th anniversary of E.R. Tenishev”

- On May 14, a meeting of the executive committee was held in the office, at which the chairman of the autonomy Tuktarov Zh.Z. summed up the results of the All-Russian scientific-practical conference “Languages of culture in the context of historical heritage: to the 100th anniversary of the birth of E. R. Tenishev.” Zhigansha Zeyinyatullovich expressed gratitude to each member of the project team and presented gratitude to those who contributed to the success of the event. Ahead of us are new projects, at the end of May the literary drawing room “That which inspires…” That what will open its doors for you.