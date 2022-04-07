The Volga guidebook to be presented in Kazan

April 8 at 17:00 at the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan will host a presentation of the book “Along the banks of the great rivers. Guide to the Middle Volga and the Lower Kama. The book was published in 2022 in Ulyanovsk and tells about 70 places in the Volga-Kama region that you simply cannot miss when traveling along the rivers.

The beauty of the Samara Luka, the Sengileevsky Mountains and the Kamskoe Ustye, the unique monuments of Sviyazhsk and Bolgar, many other picturesque places – all this is in the publication. The author tells about the secrets of antiquity, about local legends and traditions. The guide will be of interest to tour guides, travel agency workers, scientists, local historians, museum staff, students and just history buffs.

The author of the publication is Evgeny Burdin, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor of the Department of History and Cultural Studies of the Ulyanovsk State Pedagogical Institute, Deputy Director of the Karamzin Institute of History and Culture. He wrote popular science books “Volga Atlantis: the tragedy of the great rivers”, “In the footsteps of the Savior: the history of Christianity in the Middle Volga region”, “Fishing share. The history of fishing in the Middle Volga and the Lower Kama.