Three books of the Tatar publishing house became diploma winners of prestigious literary competitions

The landmark event of the opening of the Red Square book festival in Moscow was the awarding ceremony of the winners of the All-Russian professional competition ASKI (Association of Book Publishers of Russia) “The Best Books of the Year 2021”.

In the nomination “The best publications dedicated to Russian regions”, the book “How the Tatars lived in the Middle Ages: the History of everyday life” became the winner. Compiled by Marat Gibatdinov and Lala Murtazina.

In the contest “The best regional edition”, two books of the Tatar Book Publishing House became winners at once. This is a book by Venera Yakupova “24 recipes for success” and an album book “The formation of the art of Tatar handwritten and printed books of the XVII – early XX century.” authored by Firdaus Vagapova.

