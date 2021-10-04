tatruen
Three representatives of the Republic of Tatarstan became winners of the All-Russian competition “My country – my Russia”

04.10.2021

The All-Russian Youth Forum “My Pride. My country. My Little Homeland ”for the participants of the all-Russian competition“ My Country – My Russia ”- one of the projects of the presidential platform“ Russia – the Land of Opportunities ”. As part of the event, the final of the competition in the nominations “My pride. My small homeland “and” My country. My history. My space”. Based on the results of the defenses, which took place in online and offline formats, 23 winners were determined. They included three representatives of the Republic of Tatarstan at once – Naila Karimova, Renata Khaketdinova and Ruslan Maturin.

