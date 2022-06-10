V.G. Shaikhraziev will visit Sabantuy in Almetyevsk and Leninogorsk T

This weekend, the first plow holidays will be held in the cities, regions and villages of Tatarstan. As part of his work schedule, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev will visit the Tatar national holiday Sabantuy in Almetyevsk on June 11, and in Leninogorsk on June 12.

It should be noted that this year the theatrical performance of the Leninogorsk Sabantuy is dedicated to the Year of Folk Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia and the Day of Russia. A feature of Sabantuy will be the competition “Audarysh” on horses of the Tatar breed.