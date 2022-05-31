tatruen
Home / News / Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived on a working visit to Yakutsk
Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived on a working visit to Yakutsk

Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived on a working visit to Yakutsk

in News, 31.05.2022 0 3

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev arrived on a working trip to Yakutsk.

At the Yakutsk International Airport, he was met by the chairman of the Tatar cultural center “Tugan Yak” of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Igor Khalilov.

Today Vasil Shaykhraziev will visit the site of the Friendship of Tatarstan-Yakutia alley, as well as the sites of Ysyakh and Sabantuy (architectural and ethnographic complex Ust Khatyn). As part of the work program of the Deputy Prime Minister, visits to the National Art Museum, the State Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) named after D.K. Sivtsev-Suorun Omolloon, and the Center for Tatar Culture in Yakutsk are envisaged.

We remind  that from June 22 to June 24, the Days of Tatarstan will be held in the capital of Yakutia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.