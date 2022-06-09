Vasil Shaikhraziev examined the square named after Syuyumbike in the city of Kasimov

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev is on a working trip to the city of Kasimov in the Ryazan region. Today, together with the chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Hazrat Gainutdin, the chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin and a delegation from Tatarstan visited the square named after Syuyumbike.

Syuyumbike is the first and only lady Ruler of the Kazan state. The park named after the last Tatar queen appeared thanks to a project to support local initiatives.

Tomorrow will be the grand opening of the monument to Syuyumbike, which is located in the central part of the square. The authors of the project Veniamin Georgievich Sidorenko – Russian artist and sculptor, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, member of the Union of Artists of Russia, Doctor of Art History, Andrey Gubko – sculptor, member of the Moscow Union of Artists and the Union of Artists of Russia, Candidate of Art History, Professor of the Department of Design and Decorative and Applied Arts.

The ceremony will be attended by Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, Chairman of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, Chairman of the Spiritual Board of Muslims Kamil Hazrat Samigullin and other honored guests.