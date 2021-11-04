Vasil Shaikhraziev held the first meeting on preparations for the 30th anniversary of the formation of the World Congress of Tatars

In 2022, it will be 30 years since the foundation of the World Congress of Tatars. In this regard, today Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev held the first meeting to prepare for the anniversary date.

The event was attended by the first head of the World Congress of Tatars Indus Tagirov, also journalist and public figure Rimzil Valeev, Tatar public figure Kamariya Khamidullina, Doctor of Philology, Professor, Corresponding Member of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Denmark Zagidullina, ethnographer, Academician of ANRT, Doctor of Historical Sciences Damir Iskhakov , Chairman of the Writers’ Union of the Republic of Tatarstan Rkail Zaydulla, writer Vakhit Imamov and others.

The meeting discussed holding of the congress in August 2022, inviting delegates to it. They also discussed questions about the history of the World Congress of Tatars and the individuals who took part in its organization and activities, anniversary events. A book will be published for the 30th anniversary of the Congress. The participants expressed their suggestions.