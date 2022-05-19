Vasil Shaikhraziev meets with Talgat Hazrat Tajuddin

Today, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Gabtelgayazovich Shaykhraziev met with the Supreme Mufti of Russia, Chairman of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia Talgat Khazrat Tadzhutdin. The meeting was held in the building of the World Congress of Tatars.

They talked about the events organized in honor of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, within the framework of which the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures is being held in Kazan from May 19 to May 21, 2022.

Vasil Shaykhraziev and Talgat Hazrat Tadzhutdin discussed the organization of the “Bolgar Yyeny”, which will be held on May 21 in Bulgar. After the meeting, Talgat Hazrat Tadzhutdin got acquainted with the building of the World Congress of Tatars and gave an interview in the Donya studio.