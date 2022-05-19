Vasil Shaykhraziev meets with Tatars from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics

Today Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev met with delegations from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics who arrived in Kazan to participate in the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures. The Chairman of the National Council acquainted the guests with the activities of the World Congress of Tatars.

– Today we are glad to welcome you to the World Congress of Tatars. There are 450 Tatar organizations operating in 45 foreign countries and 76 regions of Russia. The Congress unites our compatriots, cooperates with these organizations and conducts joint activities in various fields,” he said.

-On May 5, we met with our compatriots in the Lugansk People’s Republic. It was a very warm and fruitful meeting, – noted the Chairman of the National Council, – Recently, about 5 tons of humanitarian aid was sent from Tatarstan to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Tatars Congress organized a fundraiser. In addition, the Tatar Congress is ready to support our compatriots in the field of education, culture and other issues.

Flyur Karachurin, Chairman of the Board of the NGO “Alchevsk City Tatar Cultural Center “Tan” of the LPR, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Luhansk People’s Republic, expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire delegation for the warm welcome.

-Your visit to the Luhansk People’s Republic inspired us. We felt that we have a Tatar community, we have support. Tatars have always been a hardworking people, and we remain that way,” he said.

-Our ancestors, our parents spoke the Tatar language and passed on their knowledge, traditions and culture to us. Today we try to preserve this heritage. In mosques, we read sermons in the Tatar and Russian languages, – stressed the chief imam-mukhtasib of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the DPR Rushan Tairov.

The activities and development of Tatar cultural centers and Muslim religious organizations were also discussed at the meeting.

We remind that from May 19 to May 21, 2022, the XII All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures “National Identity and Religion” is being held in Kazan.