Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the head of the Yalta city administration Yanina Pavlenko

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev, within the framework of his visit to the Republic of Crimea, met with the head of the Yalta City Administration Yanina Pavlenko. The event was also attended by the permanent representative of Tatarstan in the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Ruslan Shayakhmetov.

Vasil Shaikhraziev acquainted the head of the Yalta city administration with the activities of the World Congress of Tatars, told that in the Federal Districts of Russia in the past 4 years, meetings with the leaders of Tatar public organizations have been regularly held.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister Vasil Shaikhraziev and the head of the Yalta administration Yanina Pavlenko discussed the upcoming Federal Sabantuy in 2024. Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the head of the Yalta city administration Yanina Pavlenko

