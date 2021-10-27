Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the Tatar community of the Chernushinsky region

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev is on a working trip to the Perm Territory.

Today a meeting was held here with the activists of the Tatar public organization of the Chernushinsky region.

In the Tatar village of Sulmash, founded in 1731, the guests were met by the chairman of the local Tatar public organization Raisa Salakhova. She told about our compatriots living here and acquainted with the activities of the House of Culture and the library of the village of Sulmash.

Also, the institution received books from the World Congress of Tatars.